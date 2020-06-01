STL film company wins national podcast award

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Major podcast kudos are due to Shift Films, an STL production company that just won an award for its podcast "Lost Boys of Hannibal."

Founded by Franki Cambeletta and Jeremy King, the company picked up a Communicators Award from the Academy of Interactive and Digital Arts in New York.

The podcast series tells the story of three young boys who went to explore caves in May 1967 near their Hannibal homes and have never been found.

The podcast is voiced by Cambeletta and Chris Koetters of Louisiana, Mo.

Along with Cambeletta and King, the team at Shift includes Miles Minnaar, Madison Price, Leo B. Ramsay, Erin Renee Shields and Dorjan Williams.

The company's office is in south St. Louis and it has a studio in downtown St. Louis.

