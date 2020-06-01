You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
STL film company wins national podcast award
0 comments

STL film company wins national podcast award

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Major podcast kudos are due to Shift Films, an STL production company that just won an award for its podcast "Lost Boys of Hannibal."

Founded by Franki Cambeletta and Jeremy King, the company picked up a Communicators Award from the Academy of Interactive and Digital Arts in New York.

"Lost Boys of Hannibal"

"Lost Boys of Hannibal" (Photo by Shift Films)

The podcast series tells the story of three young boys who went to explore caves in May 1967 near their Hannibal homes and have never been found.

The podcast is voiced by Cambeletta and Chris Koetters of Louisiana, Mo.

Along with Cambeletta and King, the team at Shift includes Miles Minnaar, Madison Price, Leo B. Ramsay, Erin Renee Shields and Dorjan Williams.

The company's office is in south St. Louis and it has a studio in downtown St. Louis.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports