STL fire Capt. Garon Mosby back on TV next month
STL fire Capt. Garon Mosby back on TV next month

Capt. Garon Mosby

St. Louis Fire Department public information officer Garon Mosby at the scene of a homicide in north St. Louis in 2018. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

After a six-month shutdown, not related to the coronavirus pandemic, the cable TV reality show “Live Rescue" returns to television with a new third season.

And once again, Capt. Garon Mosby, public information officer for the St. Louis Fire Department, will serve as a studio analyst.

The new season starts Aug. 21 and will be shown at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, said Mosby, who began doing commentary in the show's second season.

Mosby said the A&E network is in the process of setting up a studio in his home, and he will provide his insights from there. "Then once it's safe to travel again, we'll do it from New York," he said.

The show features action feeds of fire crews and emergency medical service units in various U.S. cities.

Mosby said the city's blaze brigade currently is not involved with the show.

The show itself went on hiatus in February while federal officials looked into concerns that patient privacy rules were being violated.

That federal review came shortly after Erin Heffernan of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported about the privacy concerns.

