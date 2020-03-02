STL fitness guru grabs some stage time with Oprah

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When Oprah Winfrey, daytime TV's doyen of dieting, looked into the crowd for a story, leave it to STL's girth-reducing guru Charles D'Angelo to fill the need.

At a recent stop on her wellness tour at The Forum in Los Angeles, Winfrey picked D'Angelo from the audience to tell his story of weight loss and physical fitness to the crowd of about 14,000 people.

Morbidly obese as a youth, D'Angelo lost 160 pounds and has written the books "Think and Grow Thin” and "Inner Guru."

After the on-stage appearance at the L.A. event, Winfrey posed with D'Angelo and his wife, Crystal, a marketing and communications specialist for Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School.

Not shy about rubbing elbows with celebs, or posing for photos, D'Angelo has appeared on "The Doctors," "Larry King Live" and in People magazine.

He also has talked and posed with U2's Bono, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

"I was so blessed to have the chance to share my story" with Winfrey, he said.

D'Angelo added that he was interviewed Monday by "Access Hollywood," whose producers said they planned to do an upcoming segment about his Oprah moment and overall fitness story.

