STL has strong showing on list of 'best baseball books'

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
A tip of the pen cap to St. Louis Browns pennant-waver Ed Wheatley, who has managed to get two of his books placed on a "best of" list.
A buyer's guide from Book Authority of the "100 Best Baseball Books of All Time" has both tomes written by Wheatley, president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society.
Listed at No. 45 is "St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team," a history of our fair burg's hapless American League team.
Written by Bill Borst, Bill Rogers and Wheatley, the book was released in 2017 and formed the basis for two subsequent documentaries, with the first narrated by STL's No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm.
-
‘Voice of St. Louis’ hires STL voices to replace Limbaugh
-
St. Louis native Belton heading HuffPost US news operation
-
Two longtime St. Louis gospel radio stalwarts died days apart
-
STL professor garners another medical research award
-
Vacationing STL doctor helps save life in San Diego boating accident
Also on the list, at No. 73, is Wheatley's "Baseball in St. Louis: From Little Leagues to Major Leagues," which not only covers pro baseball, but also the other diamond-game action over the years from various other organizations around our town.
The Browns — perennial losers, except in 1944 when they lost to the Cardinals in the "Streetcar Series" — played here from 1902 through 1953, when they moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles.
Also, STL fans, the list contains two books about the greatest ballplayer St. Louis has ever produced: Lawrence "Yogi" Berra.
The Italian Hill-born Yankees catchers is the subject of both "Yogi, My Dad," co-written by his son, former MLBer Dale Berra, and "Yogi," by Barb Rosenstock.
A Hall of Fame catcher, Berra won three Most Valuable Player Awards, was named to 15 All-Star teams and won 10 World Series rings as a player.
Tags
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.