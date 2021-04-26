STL has strong showing on list of 'best baseball books'

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A tip of the pen cap to St. Louis Browns pennant-waver Ed Wheatley, who has managed to get two of his books placed on a "best of" list.

A buyer's guide from Book Authority of the "100 Best Baseball Books of All Time" has both tomes written by Wheatley, president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society.

Listed at No. 45 is "St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team," a history of our fair burg's hapless American League team.

Written by Bill Borst, Bill Rogers and Wheatley, the book was released in 2017 and formed the basis for two subsequent documentaries, with the first narrated by STL's No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm.

Also on the list, at No. 73, is Wheatley's "Baseball in St. Louis: From Little Leagues to Major Leagues," which not only covers pro baseball, but also the other diamond-game action over the years from various other organizations around our town.