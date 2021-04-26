 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STL has strong showing on list of 'best baseball books'
0 comments

STL has strong showing on list of 'best baseball books'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A tip of the pen cap to St. Louis Browns pennant-waver Ed Wheatley, who has managed to get two of his books placed on a "best of" list.

A buyer's guide from Book Authority of the "100 Best Baseball Books of All Time" has both tomes written by Wheatley, president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society.

Listed at No. 45 is "St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team," a history of our fair burg's hapless American League team.

The St. Louis Browns

"St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team"

Written by Bill Borst, Bill Rogers and Wheatley, the book was released in 2017 and formed the basis for two subsequent documentaries, with the first narrated by STL's No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm.

Also on the list, at No. 73, is Wheatley's "Baseball in St. Louis: From Little Leagues to Major Leagues," which not only covers pro baseball, but also the other diamond-game action over the years from various other organizations around our town.

The Browns — perennial losers, except in 1944 when they lost to the Cardinals in the "Streetcar Series" — played here from 1902 through 1953, when they moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles.

The little guy and Bill Veeck's big stunt

Eddie Gaedel, at 3 feet 7, takes his famous at-bat on Aug. 19, 1951, for Bill Veeck's St. Louis Browns. Photo by Jack January of the Post-Dispatch

Also, STL fans, the list contains two books about the greatest ballplayer St. Louis has ever produced: Lawrence "Yogi" Berra.

The Italian Hill-born Yankees catchers is the subject of both "Yogi, My Dad," co-written by his son, former MLBer Dale Berra, and "Yogi," by Barb Rosenstock.

Yogi Berra comes home

In a 1999 visit to St. Louis, Yogi Berra took broadcaster Bob Costas on a walk through The Hill neighborhood where he grew up. (AP Photo / Peter Newcomb)

A Hall of Fame catcher, Berra won three Most Valuable Player Awards, was named to 15 All-Star teams and won 10 World Series rings as a player.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on new mayor, Chauvin verdict and vaccine update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports