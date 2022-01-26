STL Hispanic business group hires new CEO

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of St. Louis has chosen Eduardo Platon as its new president and chief executive officer.
Now in its 40th year, the chamber aims to improve business opportunities for Hispanic firms and professionals.
A native of Brazil, Platon has worked in both the public and private sectors, including stints with Washington and Missouri State universities.
“I'm honored to lead our talented team and start a new cycle of development and prosperity for Hispanic and Latino professionals and companies," Platon said in a statement.
Platon takes over for Ainette Martinez, who had been serving as the interim director since September.
