A St. Louis litigator logged a win in La-La-Land on Monday, convincing a federal jury that Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" improperly copied a 2009 Christian rap song.
Michael A. Kahn of the Capes Sokol law firm in Clayton represented Marcus Gray and other co-authors, who alleged that Perry's 2013 hit stole from their song "Joyful Noise, the Associated Press reported.
Gray and one co-author, Chike Ojukwu, also are from St. Louis.
Now the arguments switch to determining how much money Perry and the other defendants will owe for copyright infringement.
Perry's song spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in early 2014, and earned her a Grammy nomination.
Perry and her song's co-authors testified they never had heard the song, or of Gray, before the lawsuit was filed in 2014. They also said they did not listen to Christian music, the AP report said.
But Kahn showed the nine-member jury that "Joyful Noise" had wide dissemination and could have been heard by Perry and her co-authors.
He presented the fact that Gray's song, released under his stage name, Flame, had millions of plays on YouTube and Spotify and was included on a Grammy-nominated album.
"They're trying to shove Mr. Gray into some gospel music alleyway that no one ever visits," Kahn argued, pointing out that Perry began her career as a Christian singer.
Kahn argued that the beat and instrumental line featured through nearly half of "Dark Horse" are substantially similar to those of "Joyful Noise."
Perry's attorneys countered that the sections in question represent simple musical elements found in many songs.
Kahn specializes in intellectual property lawsuits, such as copyright, trademark, patent and libel cases. He also has written numerous novels, including 10 in the Rachel Gold mystery series.