STL man profiled in Washington Post for play-by-play work

It might be, it could be, it is — STL native Joey Zanaboni being profiled in the Washington Post.

A 2009 grad of St. Louis University High who grew up in St. Louis Hills, Zanaboni is making airwaves as the baseball play-by-play announcer for the Fredericksburg (Virginia) FredNats, a Class A Washington Nationals affiliate.

The article, published Tuesday, focuses on the 30-year-old announcer's unique game-calling style. For example, a strikeout victim was "yanked out of there like a shirtless passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight."

The article gives shout-outs to longtime STL announcers Mike Shannon and Ken Wilson, as well as the long-standing sandlot games that have been held for years in Christy Park.

Zanaboni is the son of Ann Zanaboni, who in 2008 wrote the locally popular "St. Louis Hills" history book.

The WaPo article also tracks Zanaboni's busy job history.

Back in 2015, Zanaboni made national headlines when he quit his job with a minor-league team in Utah after the club announced it would host a "Caucasian Heritage Night." Zanaboni found the event racially offensive; the team eventually canceled the promotion.

Shortly after ankling that job, Zanaboni bounced between a variety of play-by-play jobs in Illinois, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, Florida and South Dakota. He signed on with the Fredericksburg club shortly before this baseball season began.

The article quotes FredNats general manager Nick Hall, who knows his over-the-top one-liners may strike some listeners as gimmicky.

Said Hall, "I think baseball needs more Joey Zanabonis across the board, and I’m not just talking about minor league baseball.”

