STL Marine sergeant performs at Biden inauguration

When the band strikes up "Hail to the Chief" after Joe Biden is sworn in Wednesday as the new U.S. president, a St. Louis native will be helping with the soundtrack.

Marine Staff Sgt. Lucia Disano, a 2007 graduate of Marquette High, is a clarinetist with The Marine Band that will perform at the inauguration ceremonies.

The band, created in 1798 and known as "The President's Own," will be seated directly beneath the inaugural platform.

It also will perform the national anthem, to be sung by Lady Gaga.

After graduating from Marquette in 2007, Disano earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester and then a master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

Prior to joining the Marines in 2014, Disano played with symphonic orchestras in Florida, Wyoming and Colorado.

If you prefer a personal invitation to the performance, here you go ...

