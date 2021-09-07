 Skip to main content
STL media figure Charlotte Ottley to be lauded by Urban League
STL media figure Charlotte Ottley to be lauded by Urban League

When one spends a lifetime achieving, a lifetime achievement award only seems appropriate.

Longtime media figure Charlotte Ottley will receive such an honor Sept. 25 from the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Currently a columnist with the Ladue News and the author of three books, Ottley has been a producer and on-air talent with CBS and NBC television stations in both St. Louis and New York.

She also serves as the chair of the film and photography committee of the St. Louis Metropolitan Press Club.

Ottley has a master's degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and was the first Black person to be named as the communication school's alumnae of the year.

The award will be presented at the league's Salute to Women in Leadership Gala. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel, 800 Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis.

