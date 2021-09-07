STL media figure Charlotte Ottley to be lauded by Urban League

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When one spends a lifetime achieving, a lifetime achievement award only seems appropriate.

Longtime media figure Charlotte Ottley will receive such an honor Sept. 25 from the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Currently a columnist with the Ladue News and the author of three books, Ottley has been a producer and on-air talent with CBS and NBC television stations in both St. Louis and New York.

She also serves as the chair of the film and photography committee of the St. Louis Metropolitan Press Club.

Ottley has a master's degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and was the first Black person to be named as the communication school's alumnae of the year.

The award will be presented at the league's Salute to Women in Leadership Gala. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel, 800 Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.