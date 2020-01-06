STL Media Hall of Fame inducting 14 members in March

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A longtime local television anchor, a public television executive, a national radio newsman and a renowned Post-Dispatch artist are just four of the media mavens to be inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.

In all, 14 new honorees will be lauded at the soiree set for March 21 at The Last Hotel, 1501 Washington Avenue in St. Louis.

Tom O’Neal spent more than 40 years as a news reporter and anchor, 25 years at KSDK (Channel 5) and then 15 years at KTVI (Channel 2).

John "Jack" Galmiche, who died in April, was general manager of KETC (Channel 9). During his tenure, he expanded the station's programming and championed the public's engagement with the station.

Granite City native Peter Maer covered the White House for more than 30 years for CBS and NBC/Mutual radio networks. He won the Edward R. Murrow Award for his coverage of the first anniversary of 9/11.

Dan Martin started at the P-D in 1980 and has drawn the famous Weatherbird for more than 30 years. He also is the creator of the "Postcards From Mound City" feature.

Other print media honorees are: