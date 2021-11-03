 Skip to main content
STL mental health advocate garners national honor
STL mental health advocate garners national honor

Marian McCord, executive director of CHADS Coalition for Mental Health

Marian McCord, executive director of CHADS Coalition for Mental Health (Photo courtesy of L'Oreal Paris)

STL mental health advocate Marian McCord has pulled in some national honors, and possibly additional funds, for her efforts to improve mental health in the STL metropolitan area.

McCord, executive director of CHADS Coalition for Mental Health in south St. Louis County, was named as one of the 10 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth.

CHADS works with young people to prevent depression and suicide by offering counseling and programs for the young people and their parents and educators.

McCord was among several thousand candidates who were in the running for the honor, which recognizes achievements by leaders of non-profit organizations that address societal issues.

Of the 10 finalists, one will be chosen to receive $25,000 for their organizations.

