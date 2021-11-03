STL mental health advocate garners national honor

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STL mental health advocate Marian McCord has pulled in some national honors, and possibly additional funds, for her efforts to improve mental health in the STL metropolitan area.

McCord, executive director of CHADS Coalition for Mental Health in south St. Louis County, was named as one of the 10 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth.

CHADS works with young people to prevent depression and suicide by offering counseling and programs for the young people and their parents and educators.

McCord was among several thousand candidates who were in the running for the honor, which recognizes achievements by leaders of non-profit organizations that address societal issues.

Of the 10 finalists, one will be chosen to receive $25,000 for their organizations.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.