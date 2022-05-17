 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STL metro area makes top 20 for summer trip spots

The St. Louis Zoo’s California sea lions have reported to “spring training” for the Sea Lion Show

Dixi, a California Sea Lion performs with her trainer, Ashley Duflo during their “Spring Training” Sea Lion Show at the Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound on March 20, 2022 at the St. Louis Zoo. The shows run daily through March 27. Photo by Michael B. Thomas

 Michael B. Thomas

It's always welcome news when STL makes the top 20 on any "good" list — like the recent "2022 Best Summer Travel Destinations" from personal finance website WalletHub.

And that's right where our mighty metro ended up, at No. 20 out of the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S.

We finished in the top one-third of all the metros in four of the six categories used to make the rankings: weather (12), local costs (21), activities (24) and attractions (28). Our weakest showings were in the areas of travel costs (63) and safety (66).

The only one of major neighbors finishing better was Cincinnati, which was ranked at No. 9. Finishing behind us were Louisville (34); Nashville, Tennessee (39); Chicago (44); Kansas City (52); Indianapolis (57); and Memphis (77).

In-state note of interest: Springfield, Missouri, clocked in at No. 26 on the metro list.

No surprise that the best summer vacation destination in the U.S. was Disney-fed Orlando, Florida. It was followed by Washington; Tampa; Austin, Texas; and Salt Lake City.

And while you're planning a summer trip out of town, you may want to cross Phoenix, Arizona, off your list. It somehow managed to be ranked at No. 100, trailing even Oxnard-Ventura, California.

