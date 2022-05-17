STL metro area makes top 20 for summer trip spots

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It's always welcome news when STL makes the top 20 on any "good" list — like the recent "2022 Best Summer Travel Destinations" from personal finance website WalletHub.

And that's right where our mighty metro ended up, at No. 20 out of the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S.

We finished in the top one-third of all the metros in four of the six categories used to make the rankings: weather (12), local costs (21), activities (24) and attractions (28). Our weakest showings were in the areas of travel costs (63) and safety (66).

The only one of major neighbors finishing better was Cincinnati, which was ranked at No. 9. Finishing behind us were Louisville (34); Nashville, Tennessee (39); Chicago (44); Kansas City (52); Indianapolis (57); and Memphis (77).

In-state note of interest: Springfield, Missouri, clocked in at No. 26 on the metro list.

No surprise that the best summer vacation destination in the U.S. was Disney-fed Orlando, Florida. It was followed by Washington; Tampa; Austin, Texas; and Salt Lake City.

And while you're planning a summer trip out of town, you may want to cross Phoenix, Arizona, off your list. It somehow managed to be ranked at No. 100, trailing even Oxnard-Ventura, California.

