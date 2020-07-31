STL metro area sees big jump in rental prices

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Earlier, this bureau reported that when it came to renting a house or apartment, St. Louis city offers good prices.

But a new rental report shows that rental prices for the St. Louis metropolitan-area market are heading in a renter-unfriendly direction.

According to Zumper's national rent report, the cost of renting either a one- or two-bedroom residence in STL has jumped by double-digit percentages since this time last year.

For a one-bedroom unit, the monthly cost jumped 15.2% since July 2018, to an average of $910. A two-bedroom unit is 11.3% higher, at $1,280.

For comparison sake, note that the national average increase since July 2019 is about 5.2%.

Zumper ranked our mighty metro at No. 67 in the U.S, slightly cheaper than Des Moines, Iowa, and a touch pricier than Cincinnati.

St. Louis city was ranked No. 25 in the nation when it came to lowest rental prices, according to WalletHub's Best Places to Rent in 2020.

For the record, the most expensive places to rent residential property are San Francisco; New York; Boston; San Jose, California; and Oakland.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.