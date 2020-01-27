STL metro good place for LGBTQ pre-nuptial parties

The LGBTQ community in the St. Louis metropolitan area may be pleased to know that STL is a good place to get that bachelor or bachelorette party going.
According to Black Tux, our mighty metro is No. 3 out of the 50 largest U.S. metros for such a soiree. Only Tampa and Atlanta scored higher.
Eight separate areas were assessed to come up with the rankings:
Same-sex households per capita; sexual orientation or gender identity hate crimes per capita; average nightly Airbnb rate for five people; inbound flight availability; bars per capita; cost of a drink at a bar; non-discrimination ordinances in place; and the Human Rights Campaign's municipal equality index score.
St. Louis posted perfect scores in the areas of non-discrimination ordinances, number of hate crimes and quality scores. It also clocked strong scores on number of bars, price of drinks and lodging costs.
Keeping us from making a run at the No. 1 slot were low scores in number of same-sex households and flight availability.
Rounding out the top 10 were: Cleveland; Orlando; Cincinnati; Portland, Oregon; Chicago; Pittsburgh; and Denver.
And here is how nearby major metros finished: Louisville, Kentucky (22); Indianapolis (23); Kansas City (24); Memphis, Tennessee (44) and Nashville, Tennessee (47).