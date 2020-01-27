STL metro good place for LGBTQ pre-nuptial parties

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The LGBTQ community in the St. Louis metropolitan area may be pleased to know that STL is a good place to get that bachelor or bachelorette party going.

According to Black Tux, our mighty metro is No. 3 out of the 50 largest U.S. metros for such a soiree. Only Tampa and Atlanta scored higher.

Eight separate areas were assessed to come up with the rankings:

Same-sex households per capita; sexual orientation or gender identity hate crimes per capita; average nightly Airbnb rate for five people; inbound flight availability; bars per capita; cost of a drink at a bar; non-discrimination ordinances in place; and the Human Rights Campaign's municipal equality index score.

St. Louis posted perfect scores in the areas of non-discrimination ordinances, number of hate crimes and quality scores. It also clocked strong scores on number of bars, price of drinks and lodging costs.

Keeping us from making a run at the No. 1 slot were low scores in number of same-sex households and flight availability.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Cleveland; Orlando; Cincinnati; Portland, Oregon; Chicago; Pittsburgh; and Denver.

And here is how nearby major metros finished: Louisville, Kentucky (22); Indianapolis (23); Kansas City (24); Memphis, Tennessee (44) and Nashville, Tennessee (47).

