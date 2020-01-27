You are the owner of this article.
STL metro good place for LGBTQ pre-nuptial parties
STL metro good place for LGBTQ pre-nuptial parties

A Hot Time at the Pride Parade downtown

Michael Kovach, from St. Louis, waves the pride flag on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis. Kovach was marching with a group sponsored by Bayer. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

The LGBTQ community in the St. Louis metropolitan area may be pleased to know that STL is a good place to get that bachelor or bachelorette party going.

According to Black Tux, our mighty metro is No. 3 out of the 50 largest U.S. metros for such a soiree. Only Tampa and Atlanta scored higher.

Eight separate areas were assessed to come up with the rankings: 

Same-sex households per capita; sexual orientation or gender identity hate crimes per capita; average nightly Airbnb rate for five people; inbound flight availability; bars per capita; cost of a drink at a bar; non-discrimination ordinances in place; and the Human Rights Campaign's municipal equality index score.

St. Louis posted perfect scores in the areas of non-discrimination ordinances, number of hate crimes and quality scores. It also clocked strong scores on number of bars, price of drinks and lodging costs.

Keeping us from making a run at the No. 1 slot were low scores in number of same-sex households and flight availability.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Cleveland; Orlando; Cincinnati; Portland, Oregon; Chicago; Pittsburgh; and Denver.

And here is how nearby major metros finished: Louisville, Kentucky (22); Indianapolis (23); Kansas City (24); Memphis, Tennessee (44) and Nashville, Tennessee (47).

