STL metro one of U.S. leaders in 'distracted driving'

Please pay attention — at least long enough to know that STL drivers are among the most distracted in the nation.

A recent look at the subject from The Zebra, an online clearinghouse for auto-insurance shopping, shows that our fair burg/mighty metro is No. 3 in the U.S. when it comes to distracted driving.

Only New York and Washington finished ahead of us in the survey.

To no one's surprise, the use of cellphones was the leading cause of distraction.

More than half of the drivers surveyed conceded they had either read their cellphone (58%) or texted someone (56%) while driving.

Not that American drivers are unaware of the dangers of using a cellphone while driving. About 60% conceded that cellphone use has made their driving worse, and almost 63% agreed with the following statement:

"I know I shouldn’t use my phone while driving, but I do, anyway.”