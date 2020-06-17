STL metro one of U.S. leaders in 'distracted driving'

Please pay attention — at least long enough to know that STL drivers are among the most distracted in the nation.
A recent look at the subject from The Zebra, an online clearinghouse for auto-insurance shopping, shows that our fair burg/mighty metro is No. 3 in the U.S. when it comes to distracted driving.
Only New York and Washington finished ahead of us in the survey.
To no one's surprise, the use of cellphones was the leading cause of distraction.
More than half of the drivers surveyed conceded they had either read their cellphone (58%) or texted someone (56%) while driving.
Not that American drivers are unaware of the dangers of using a cellphone while driving. About 60% conceded that cellphone use has made their driving worse, and almost 63% agreed with the following statement:
"I know I shouldn’t use my phone while driving, but I do, anyway.”
But the phone is not the only culprit. Some other causes for distraction included: putting on or taking off clothing (27%); applying makeup or deodorant (15%); engaging in sexual activity (15%); popping a pimple (10%); flossing teeth (6%); and clipped toenails/fingernails (3%).
On an even more unlawful note, 10% said they had on occasion consumed alcohol while driving and 9% said they had used drugs.
The most distracted drivers are the youngest ones, ages 18-23, while the oldest grouped surveyed, 56-74, were the least distracted.
Genderwise, the results were about even: 35.7 % of men have engaged in distracted driving, compared to 35.4% for women.
For its results, The Zebra questioned 2,605 U.S. residents, including at least 100 people in each of 25 highlighted cities. The sample included 1,305 men and 1,300 women, ages 18 to 78.
Quoting statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the survey noted that more than 2,800 people lost their lives in distracted driving-related crashes in 2018.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.