STL metro ranks high in STEM jobs, education

STL may face challenges, but the STEM is strong.

When it comes to "science, technology, engineering and mathematics" education and employment, our mighty metro finished at No. 17 out of the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, according to personal-finance website WalletHub.

In the area of "professional opportunities," STL finished at No. 14.

The criteria in that category included job openings for STEM graduates, share of workforce in technical jobs, employment growth, unemployment rate for adults with at least a bachelor’s degree, and median salary for STEM workers.

We finished at No. 35 in the area of "quality of life," a category that looked at housing affordability, recreation opportunities and family-friendliness.

While still in the upper half of metro areas, No. 44, our weakest showing was in the area of "STEM-friendliness."

The criteria included mathematics performance, number of quality engineering schools, disparity of women to men in STEM occupations, and research and development spending.