STL metro shows strength in STEM professions

Good reasons abound why the cool kids (aka: smart and employed) are gravitating toward STEM, the increasingly familiar acronym for "science, technology, engineering and math."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in those areas are projected to grow more than 10% by 2030, with an annual income of $89,780, compared to $40,020 for non-STEM occupations.

So it's heartening to know that the St. Louis area is not lagging behind.

Our mighty metro is ranked at No. 17 out of the 100 largest metropolitan areas, according to personal-finance website WalletHub.

The ranking looked at three areas of STEM:

In the area of "professional opportunities," STL finished at No. 16.

This category looked at factors such as job openings for STEM graduates, share of workforce in technical jobs, employment growth and median salary for STEM workers.

We finished at No. 30 in "quality of life," a category that included housing affordability, recreation opportunities and family-friendliness.

Although easily in the upper half of metros, our weakest showing (No. 36) was in the area of "STEM-friendliness."

The criteria included mathematics performance, number of quality engineering schools, disparity of women to men in STEM occupations and research and development spending.

Of nearby metro areas, only Cincinnati finished higher, at No. 11.

The remaining neighboring metros finished thusly: Chicago (29); Nashville (43); Kansas City (58); Indianapolis (69); Louisville (73); and Memphis (96).

The best of the 100 biggest metros was Seattle; the worst, Jackson, Mississippi.

