They did not spare the ink at Forbes when it came to writing about hometowner Bahja Johnson.
Johnson, a director of Banana Republic's global merchandising, is featured in an article with a handful of headline: "Meet The Woman Changing The Diversity And Inclusion Status Quo At Gap Inc."
Johnson is a 2008 graduate of John Burroughs High and earned a bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
After graduation, she was hired by Gap Inc., Banana Republic's parent company. "I'm one of those rare millennials who's worked for the same company for seven years," she said.
In the article, Johnson said, "Diversity and inclusion ... is important to me because the impact of the work is deeply personal. As a black woman, I grew up hyper aware that I was an 'other,' as my environment was such that I rarely saw people who looked like me."
Johnson is the daughter of Lee and Roz Johnson of St. Louis. Lee Johnson was the owner of the now-closed Lee J's clothing stores in the Central West End and downtown St. Louis.
That upbringing was crucial, given that she has already managed every apparel category in Banana Republic men's division. "My dad's the one who taught me all about men's clothing," she said.
And although she now lives in San Francisco, she returns frequently to her hometown.
Last week, she was with her parents for Thanksgiving, as were her two younger sisters: Sana Johnson, a graduate student at the London School of Economics; and Lea Johnson, a medical resident in Houston.
"I come back all the time. I was just back home for Thanksgiving for six days," she said. "It was great."