STL native Brad Schiff part of Golden Globe-winning film
When the Golden Globe Awards were handed out Sunday, former STLer Brad Schiff had a hand in one of the winners.

Schiff worked as the animation supervisor for "Missing Link," which won the hardware for best animated feature film.

Schiff is a 1988 grad of Parkway West and the son of former KMOV (Channel 4) anchorman Steve Schiff.

No stranger to award-land, Schiff was one of four people nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for best achievement in visual effects for "Kubo and the Two Strings."

He also has served as the animation supervisor on two other Oscar-nominated films, "The Boxtrolls" in 2015 and "ParaNorman" in 2012.

Schiff won an Emmy in 2001 for personal achievement in television animation, for an episode of "Gary & Mike."

Brad Schiff

St. Louis native Brad Schiff's animation work has won him awards and accolades.
