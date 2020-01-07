STL native Brad Schiff part of Golden Globe-winning film

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When the Golden Globe Awards were handed out Sunday, former STLer Brad Schiff had a hand in one of the winners.

Schiff worked as the animation supervisor for "Missing Link," which won the hardware for best animated feature film.

Schiff is a 1988 grad of Parkway West and the son of former KMOV (Channel 4) anchorman Steve Schiff.

No stranger to award-land, Schiff was one of four people nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for best achievement in visual effects for "Kubo and the Two Strings."

He also has served as the animation supervisor on two other Oscar-nominated films, "The Boxtrolls" in 2015 and "ParaNorman" in 2012.

Schiff won an Emmy in 2001 for personal achievement in television animation, for an episode of "Gary & Mike."

