Chris Redd

Chris Redd, featured player on "Saturday Night Live." Photo by Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

STL native Chris Redd just got a big promotion, to being a regular on "Saturday Night Live."

Deadline.com reported Tuesday that Redd and Heidi Gardner had been named as "repertory players," as opposed to the tryout-type "featured player."

Born in St. Louis, Redd moved in 1994 with his family from St. Charles to the Chicago area. He still has a relative and friends here, he told the P-D's Kevin Johnson last year in an interview.

The entertainment publication reported that it has become a custom for the show to promote featured players who are entering their third season. Both Redd and Gardner joined the show in September 2017.

