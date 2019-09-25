STL native Chris Redd just got a big promotion, to being a regular on "Saturday Night Live."
Deadline.com reported Tuesday that Redd and Heidi Gardner had been named as "repertory players," as opposed to the tryout-type "featured player."
💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/DHx2uPq3pj— Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) September 25, 2019
Born in St. Louis, Redd moved in 1994 with his family from St. Charles to the Chicago area. He still has a relative and friends here, he told the P-D's Kevin Johnson last year in an interview.
The entertainment publication reported that it has become a custom for the show to promote featured players who are entering their third season. Both Redd and Gardner joined the show in September 2017.