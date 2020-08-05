STL native directing new Nickelodeon TV series

Having been in stage plays in high school, Caron went to Mizzou with a plan to become an actor and immersed himself in drama courses. (Celeb moment: He once had an acting class with Jon Hamm.)

"Then on my parents' advice, I started thinking about something to fall back on, so I applied to the journalism school," he said.

But after getting accepted, Caron decided to stick with his dramatic plans.

"I called (my parents) and told them what I really wanted to be was an actor, and they said OK," Caron said. "They supported me."

So after getting his degree in 1993, he matriculated to Tinseltown. "Yeah, packed up the U-Haul and went to L.A. to be an actor," he said.

Early in his career, Caron landed a part on the soap opera "The Young & The Restless." It was not a big role, but it was recurring, he added.

And while he searched for bigger parts, a friend asked him in 2000 if he ever thought of working behind the scenes: There was an opening for a stage manager on "Passions," another daytime drama.

The fact that Caron was thinking about starting a family came into play.