STL native joins KSDK reporting staff

Gee, but it's great to be back home.

STL native Laura Barczewski is back, and has been working for the last week as a reporter at KSDK (Channel 5).

Before returning to her hometown, Barczewski handled reporting and anchoring stints in Mobile, Alabama, and Des Moines. But she noted that her goal "was to eventually come home to St. Louis."

News director Art Holliday, also an STL native, said, “It’s always a plus when we add a hometowner to our staff."

Barczewski is a graduate of St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Missouri, and earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

