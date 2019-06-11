Subscribe for 99¢

Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

STL's own R. Patrick Worzer, owner and chief designer for Gateway Design Studio, is fit to print.

R. Patrick Worzer

R. Patrick Worzer (Photo by R. Patrick Worzer, ASLA, RLA, CLARB, Principal of Gateway Design Studio LLC)

Worzer is the author of an article, "Endless Possibilities," that appears in the June edition of Parks & Recreation Business Magazine.

Gateway Design is a landscape architectural and environmental design company in Ballwin.

In the piece, Worzer looks at several infrastructure strategies that can be used effectively in parks and public spaces.

"Parks have the opportunity to position themselves as an important resource for municipalities," Worzer writes, saying designers "have the opportunity to be at the forefront of implementing green infrastructure within parkland and recreational complexes."

Tags

BREAKING NEWS e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments