Earl H. Harbison Jr. finally got his hands on a ticket — to Winston Churchill's "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946.
Harbison, former president of Monsanto and deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency, was honored as a Distinguished Churchill Fellow at a soiree Thursday at the Bogey Club in Ladue.
The honor officially notes Harbison's dedication to the National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, where the former British Prime Minister gave his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946.
The ticket recognizes that while Harbison was a Washington University student, he drove to Fulton to hear Churchill speak. He could not secure a ticket, however, and had to settle for seeing Churchill and President Harry S. Truman wave to crowds as they drove to the event.
“It’s been nearly 75 years, but I finally have one,” Harbison said of the original ticket presented to him by museum officials.
Of Churchill's landmark speech, Harbison said, "I did not know how significant it would become. We were young, but I am proud to have been there."
After graduating from Washington University, Harbison earned a law degree and then worked for 18 years at the CIA. Then he began a 26-year career with Monsanto.
Harbison, a member of the Churchill Museum's board of governors, has been involved in numerous other philanthropic efforts in STL. The chancellor's house at Washington University is named in honor of him and his wife, Suzanne.