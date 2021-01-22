 Skip to main content
STL Planned Parenthood veep hired by Biden administration
A local executive with Planned Parenthood, Jesse Lawder, is moving to a new job with an old employer, the U.S. Department of Labor.

Lawder, who had been vice president of marketing and communications for Planned Parenthood in St. Louis since 2017, was sworn in Wednesday as a deputy assistant secretary for public affairs.

In a social media post, Lawder said he was "ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work supporting the Biden administration and the workers across this great country."

The pay range for such a position has a minimum annual salary of $133,500 and a maximum of almost $200,000.

Lawder noted in a news release that while at Planned Parenthood he had "worked to protect the last abortion clinic in Missouri, roll out new telehealth services during the pandemic and led a successful unveiling of (a) ... new Fairview Heights health center."

Before joining Planned Parenthood, he worked for the labor department under the administration of President Barack Obama for about eight years.

Lawder is a 1999 graduate of Webster Groves High School and has a bachelor's degree from Webster University.

Jesse Lawder

Former Planned Parenthood vice president Jesse Lawder has been hired by the administration of President Joe Biden as a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Labor.

 Shawn T Moore
