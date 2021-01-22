STL Planned Parenthood veep hired by Biden administration

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A local executive with Planned Parenthood, Jesse Lawder, is moving to a new job with an old employer, the U.S. Department of Labor.

Lawder, who had been vice president of marketing and communications for Planned Parenthood in St. Louis since 2017, was sworn in Wednesday as a deputy assistant secretary for public affairs.

In a social media post, Lawder said he was "ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work supporting the Biden administration and the workers across this great country."

The pay range for such a position has a minimum annual salary of $133,500 and a maximum of almost $200,000.

Lawder noted in a news release that while at Planned Parenthood he had "worked to protect the last abortion clinic in Missouri, roll out new telehealth services during the pandemic and led a successful unveiling of (a) ... new Fairview Heights health center."

Before joining Planned Parenthood, he worked for the labor department under the administration of President Barack Obama for about eight years.

Lawder is a 1999 graduate of Webster Groves High School and has a bachelor's degree from Webster University.

