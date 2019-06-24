A longtime priest in St. Louis will be honored here this week at a national religious convention.
The Association of U.S. Catholic Priests on Wednesday will present the Rev. Richard H. Creason with the St. John XXIII Award, the group's highest honor.
Creason has been an active leaders in social justice issues over his years in STL, and was a key figure several years ago in introducing the area to "Mass Mobs," which encouraged Catholics to attend services at older urban churches.
Creason has served the St. Louis archdiocese for 49 years, but retired three years ago because of health issues. His last posting was as pastor of Most Holy Trinity Church in north St. Louis.
The awards presentation will be at a banquet, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, at the Marriott St. Louis Airport.