STL professor garners another medical research award
STL professor garners another medical research award

If you happened to have "Clinicial Research Forum Award" on your Dr. Jeffrey I. Gordon bingo card, go ahead and cover your square.

Gordon is a world-renowned Washington University professor and director of the Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences & Systems Biology.

Dr. Jeffrey Gordon

Dr. Jeffrey Gordon. (Matt Miller/Washington University School of Medicine)

This latest award from the forum is tied to a study Gordon and his team of scientists produced, along with a group from Bangladesh, that examines the role gut microbiomes play in causing obesity and childhood malnutrition.

In the last five years, Gordon has won a handful of honors that historically have preceded winning a Nobel Prize for Medicine.

Among those laurels are the Kober Medal from the Association of American Physicians; the Copley Medal from the Royal Society in Great Britain; and the Louisa Gross Horwitz Prize from Columbia University.

