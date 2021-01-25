STL professor lauded for book about racial stereotypes

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tip of the pen cap to Washington University professor Rebecca Wanzo, who recently was lauded by the Society for Cinema and Media Studies.

Wanzo has been named as the winner of the 2021 Katherine Singer Kovacs book award for her work titled "The Content of Our Caricature: African American Comic Art and Political Belonging."

The award is given to those who have shown "outstanding scholarship in cinema and media studies."

The book examines how Black cartoonists have used racialized caricatures over the years to criticize social prejudices.

Wanzo is chairwoman of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Washington University and an affiliate professor of American Culture Studies.

She also is the author of "The Suffering Will Not Be Televised," which explores storytelling conventions involving Black women, and she has written for numerous other publications and media outlets.

