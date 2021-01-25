 Skip to main content
STL professor lauded for book about racial stereotypes
Tip of the pen cap to Washington University professor Rebecca Wanzo, who recently was lauded by the Society for Cinema and Media Studies. 

Wanzo has been named as the winner of the 2021 Katherine Singer Kovacs book award for her work titled "The Content of Our Caricature: African American Comic Art and Political Belonging."

The award is given to those who have shown "outstanding scholarship in cinema and media studies."

Washington University professor Rebecca Wanzo

Washington University professor Rebecca Wanzo (Photo by Joe Angeles Jr.)

The book examines how Black cartoonists have used racialized caricatures over the years to criticize social prejudices.

Wanzo is chairwoman of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Washington University and an affiliate professor of American Culture Studies.

She also is the author of "The Suffering Will Not Be Televised," which explores storytelling conventions involving Black women, and she has written for numerous other publications and media outlets.

