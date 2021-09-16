STL professor pulls in yet another medical research laurel

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Seems right about time — hey, it's been almost six months —for Washington University professor Dr. Jeffrey I. Gordon to win yet another international award for medicine.

Gordon recently picked up the Balzan Award for his work for "scholarly and scientific achievement" in medicine.

Director of the Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences & Systems Biology, Gordon has been a pioneer in the research of the role gut microbiomes play in causing obesity and childhood malnutrition.

In the last five years, Gordon has won a handful of honors that often have preceded winning a Nobel Prize for Medicine.

Among those laurels are the Kober Medal from the Association of American Physicians; the Copley Medal from the Royal Society in Great Britain; the Louisa Gross Horwitz Prize from Columbia University; the Keio Medical Science Prize; and the Clinical Research Forum Award.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.