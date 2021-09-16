 Skip to main content
STL professor pulls in yet another medical research laurel
STL professor pulls in yet another medical research laurel

Seems right about time — hey, it's been almost six months —for Washington University professor Dr. Jeffrey I. Gordon to win yet another international award for medicine.

Gordon recently picked up the Balzan Award for his work for "scholarly and scientific achievement" in medicine.

Dr. Jeffrey Gordon

Dr. Jeffrey Gordon. (Matt Miller/Washington University School of Medicine)

Director of the Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences & Systems Biology, Gordon has been a pioneer in the research of the role gut microbiomes play in causing obesity and childhood malnutrition.

In the last five years, Gordon has won a handful of honors that often have preceded winning a Nobel Prize for Medicine.

Among those laurels are the Kober Medal from the Association of American Physicians; the Copley Medal from the Royal Society in Great Britain; the Louisa Gross Horwitz Prize from Columbia University; the Keio Medical Science Prize; and the Clinical Research Forum Award.

