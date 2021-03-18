STL radio executive named to Press Club board

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

More roster changes for Team St. Louis Press Club, which has just named its sixth new board member in the last five months.

Becky Domyan, senior vice president and market manager for Entercom St. Louis, is the latest new player.

In her professional post, Domyan oversees six STL radio stations: KMOX (1120 AM); WFUN (96.3 FM); KFTK (97.1 FM); KYKY (98.3 FM); KEZK (102.5 FM); and WHHL (104.1 FM).

Before working for Entercom, Domyan worked for Emmis Communications, which sold its stations to Entercom in 2018.

In the past, Domyan also has been a director on the boards of Heat Up St. Louis and the St. Louis Sports Commission.

Other members named to the board since October are: event planner Kevin Smith; philanthropist Miran Halen; public relations veteran Sarah Thompson; St. Louis County election commissioner Peggy Barnhart; and media lawyer Joseph E. Martineau.

