STL radio jock Bill Clevlen driving new road-trip book

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STL radio man and travel writer Bill Clevlen has a new book on the shelves and he will be in west St. Louis County this weekend to thump the tub for it.

"The Ultimate American Music Bucket List," is a travel guide for rockers and road-trippers that features music-themed attractions around the country.

The promotional event will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Drury Plaza Hotel, 355 Chesterfield Center.

The author of four other travel books, Clevlen made his big mark as an author in 2017, when he released "100 Things to Do in America Before You Die."

Published by STL's own Reedy Press, the book advises travelers about interesting stops in all 50 U.S. states, all by auto.

Although he he best known for spending many years as part of the Frank O. Pinion radio show on KTRS (550 AM), his new book is dedicated to longtime STL jock Jackie McCoy.

McCoy was on the air in the early 1990s at 96.3 FM, known over the years as KADI, K-Joy and "Jukebox 96."

"I was 12 or 13 years old and bitten by the radio bug. She was working afternoons and I'd call her every day when I got home from school," Clevlen said. "To her credit, she'd always answer the phone and she'd always play my request."

As fate would have it, Clevlen and McCoy eventually worked together in the early 2000s at KEZK (102.5 FM).

"I probably wouldn't have chosen the career that I did if she hadn't been so nice to me," he said.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.