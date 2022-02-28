STL ranked high on list of affordable U.S. metro areas

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sure STL has its problems, but it's tough to beat the price.

With a look at the largest 155 metropolitan areas in the U.S., our mighty metro checked in at No. 21 for the most affordable places to live, according to GoodHire, a company that provides background checks for employers.

The listers looked at factors such as wage growth, unemployment rate, job growth, percentage of available jobs open, renter affordability, homeowner affordability and personal income.

A perfect score was 100; STL garnered a 66.9. (For context, Sioux Falls, South Dakota topped the list with a score of 80.1.)

The major-metro neighbors that bested us were Indianapolis (15), Nashville, Tennessee (19) and Cincinnati (20). Trailing us were Kansas City (27), Louisville (60), Chicago (108) and Memphis (113).

The most expensive metro in the U.S. was Los Angeles.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.