STL ranked high on list of affordable U.S. metro areas

Nov. 27, 2014. A woman paying with cash. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Sure STL has its problems, but it's tough to beat the price.

With a look at the largest 155 metropolitan areas in the U.S., our mighty metro checked in at No. 21 for the most affordable places to live, according to GoodHire, a company that provides background checks for employers.

The listers looked at factors such as wage growth, unemployment rate, job growth, percentage of available jobs open, renter affordability, homeowner affordability and personal income.

A perfect score was 100; STL garnered a 66.9. (For context, Sioux Falls, South Dakota topped the list with a score of 80.1.)

The major-metro neighbors that bested us were Indianapolis (15), Nashville, Tennessee (19) and Cincinnati (20). Trailing us were Kansas City (27), Louisville (60), Chicago (108) and Memphis (113).

The most expensive metro in the U.S. was Los Angeles.

