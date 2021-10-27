 Skip to main content
STL ranked No. 2 as best MLB city (What the ... ?)
Cardinals host Padres in home opener

Cardinals Red Jacket Hall of Famer Mike Shannon waves to fans on Friday, April 5, 2019, during opening day ceremonies before game against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

While filing an official protest to the results may be in order, let's take temporary pride in being named No. 2 on a list of "Best Baseball Cities in the U.S." for the major leagues.

When it comes to Major League Baseball, our Cardinal Nation came in behind New York (which obviously needs two MLB teams to edge us out of the top spot), according to personal-finance website WalletHub.

Overall, when minor-league and college baseball fandom is taken into account, we clocked in at No. 3, also trailing Los Angeles.

We also took top honors in some sub-categories — finishing No. 1 in both "fan engagement" and "most accessible stadium."

Of our major neighbors, our closet rival was Chicago (again, two MLB teams) at No. 6. 

Also, Springfield, Missouri, home to the Redbirds Class AA minor-league affiliate, got a shout-out as being No. 1 when it comes to offering the cheapest prices for season tickets.

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares thoughts on Oliver Marmol, Mike Shildt’s replacement as Cardinals manager (who was Mike Shildt’s close confidant). And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
