When it comes to the mental might of our metro, STL has its share of smarts.
Personal finance website WalletHub ranks us as No. 37 in a list of the most educated metropolitan areas, out of the largest 150, in the U.S.
The criteria used for the rankings included: share of high-school diplomas and college degrees; quality of public schools and universities; summer learning opportunities; and racial and gender education gaps.
Two of our major-metro neighbors finished higher: Chicago (31) and Kansas City (33).
Behind us were: Cincinnati (52); Nashville, Tennessee (56); Indianapolis (70); Louisville (94); and Memphis (110). Springfield, Mo. was No. 90.