Subscribe for 99¢

Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Bayless High School has an international flavor

Irma Hrsic (left) and Bao Nguyen paint banners in the student council advisory class where students were preparing for homecoming on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at Bayless High School in St. Louis County. In the background is Belma Mujeninovic. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

When it comes to the mental might of our metro, STL has its share of smarts.

Personal finance website WalletHub ranks us as No. 37 in a list of the most educated metropolitan areas, out of the largest 150, in the U.S.

The criteria used for the rankings included: share of high-school diplomas and college degrees; quality of public schools and universities; summer learning opportunities; and racial and gender education gaps.

Two of our major-metro neighbors finished higher: Chicago (31) and Kansas City (33).

Behind us were: Cincinnati (52); Nashville, Tennessee (56); Indianapolis (70); Louisville (94); and Memphis (110). Springfield, Mo. was No. 90.

Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments