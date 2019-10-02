Veteran STL journalist Mary Delach Leonard is retiring Monday, putting a "30" at the end of a 43-year career.
Got scooped by my good pal @wayneradio on The Gateway podcast. But, yes, I'm retiring! I'll post some thoughts on Fri., my last day. For now, thanks #stl & So. IL for alllowing me to tell your stories for 40 years @stlpublicradio, St. Louis Beacon, @stltoday & @bellevillenewsd pic.twitter.com/FVCBM1uG1n— Mary Delach Leonard (@MaryDLeonard) October 1, 2019
Currently a reporter with KWMU (90.7 FM), Leonard began her journalism career in 1976 at the Belleville News-Democrat.
She joined the Post-Dispatch in 1991 and worked as both a reporter and features editor. She left in 2007 and then joined the online St. Louis Beacon, which became part of KWMU in a 2013 merger.