Veteran STL journalist Mary Delach Leonard is retiring Monday, putting a "30" at the end of a 43-year career.

Currently a reporter with KWMU (90.7 FM), Leonard began her journalism career in 1976 at the Belleville News-Democrat.

She joined the Post-Dispatch in 1991 and worked as both a reporter and features editor. She left in 2007 and then joined the online St. Louis Beacon, which became part of KWMU in a 2013 merger.

