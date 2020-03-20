STL's Andy Cohen reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of STL's favorite sons, television personality Andy Cohen, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an Instagram post about 5 p.m. Friday, the Clayton native said:

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus," Cohen wrote.

Cohen, also an executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise, is the son of Lou and Evelyn Cohen and a 1986 graduate of Clayton High.

Saying that he has scrapped plans to host his Bravo show "Watch What Happens Live" from his home, Cohen concluded his message with thank-yous and advice.

"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

