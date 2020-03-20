You are the owner of this article.
STL's Andy Cohen reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus
STL's Andy Cohen reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen shows off an image of his newborn son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, on "Watch What Happens Live." Photo by Charles Sykes/Bravo

 Bravo

One of STL's favorite sons, television personality Andy Cohen, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an Instagram post about 5 p.m. Friday, the Clayton native said:

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus," Cohen wrote.

Cohen, also an executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise, is the son of Lou and Evelyn Cohen and a 1986 graduate of Clayton High. 

Saying that he has scrapped plans to host his Bravo show "Watch What Happens Live" from his home, Cohen  concluded his message with thank-yous and advice.

"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

