STL’s Mallory Goepel tells COVID-19 birth story on NBC’s ‘Today’

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
After being featured this week in the Post-Dispatch, Mallory Goepel got a chance Friday morning to tell her story on national television.
Goepel, 35, of Des Peres, appeared with her husband, Kyle Goepel, on NBC’s “Today” show.
In a six-minute segment, Goepel told of how she spent three weeks in Barnes-Jewish Hospital — and delivered the couple's third healthy child, Demi — all while spending time on a ventilator because of COVID-19.
Kyle Goepel even found time to mention Michele Munz, the P-D reporter who wrote the story.
Tags
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.