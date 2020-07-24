STL’s Mallory Goepel tells COVID-19 birth story on NBC’s ‘Today’

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After being featured this week in the Post-Dispatch, Mallory Goepel got a chance Friday morning to tell her story on national television.

Goepel, 35, of Des Peres, appeared with her husband, Kyle Goepel, on NBC’s “Today” show.

In a six-minute segment, Goepel told of how she spent three weeks in Barnes-Jewish Hospital — and delivered the couple's third healthy child, Demi — all while spending time on a ventilator because of COVID-19.

Kyle Goepel even found time to mention Michele Munz, the P-D reporter who wrote the story.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.