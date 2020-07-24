You are the owner of this article.
STL’s Mallory Goepel tells COVID-19 birth story on NBC’s ‘Today’
Baby goes home for first time after being delivered when mom was on ventilator because of COVID-19

Mallory Goepel wipes away tears as she and her husband, Kyle Goepel, introduce baby Demi to her siblings Will Goepel, 2, and Gia Goepel, 4, at their home in Des Peres on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Goepel gave birth to Demi via C-section on June 26, 2020, when she was on a ventilator being treated for COVID-19. Demi was discharged on Thursday from the intensive care unit at St. Louis Children's Hospital and allowed to go home to meet her siblings for the first time.

 David Carson

After being featured this week in the Post-Dispatch, Mallory Goepel got a chance Friday morning to tell her story on national television.

Goepel, 35, of Des Peres, appeared with her husband, Kyle Goepel, on NBC’s “Today” show.

In a six-minute segment, Goepel told of how she spent three weeks in Barnes-Jewish Hospital — and delivered the couple's third healthy child, Demi — all while spending time on a ventilator because of COVID-19.

Kyle Goepel even found time to mention Michele Munz, the P-D reporter who wrote the story.

