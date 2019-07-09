Call it a trilogy: "In The Know III".
Television personality Andy Cohen has made his debut as the latest spokesman in the "In The Know" commercials from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission (aka Explore St. Louis).
The classy Claytonian stars in two 30-second ads that promote shopping and nightlife.
"St. Louis is the greatest place to grow up and I can list 1,000 things about it that I wouldn’t trade for the world," Cohen said.
Cohen is best known as the host of "Watch What Happens Live." He also is an executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise.
The ads made their debut in 2017 with Sterling K. Brown as the welcoming face. Earlier this year, John Goodman stepped into the promo role.
Cohen donated his compensation for the ads to Doorways, which provides housing and support services to people affected by HIV/AIDS.
His mother, Evelyn Cohen, was a longtime member of Doorways' board of directors. "I’m giving to Doorways in honor of my mom who gave back to me and the gay community," he said.