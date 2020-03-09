You are the owner of this article.
STL set: Jon Hamm may join movie with Cedric the Entertainer
Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm moderated a conversation with musician Jeff Tweedy during an event at the Pageant in St. Louis to promote Tweedy's new book "Let's Go (So We Can Get Back)" on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Soon, there could be a movie with not one, but two, favorite sons of STL.

Hollywood news sheets GeekTyrant reports that No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm is talking with renowned director Steven Soderbergh about filling a role in "Kill Switch," Soderbergh's latest project.

If a pact gets inked, Hamm will star alongside Cedric the Entertainer (aka Cedric Kyles), who is a Berkeley High graduate.

Others attached to the project are (Kansas City, Mo. native) Don Cheadle and Sebastian Stan of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

The story is about a group of criminals "brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what's really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways," the sheet reports.

