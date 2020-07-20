STL slips out of top 25% for best-educated U.S. metros

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Though far from the bottom, the St. Louis metropolitan area needs to hit the books to quit slipping on a list of the most and least educated metros in the U.S.

The STL metro area, and not just St. Louis city, came in at No. 42 among the 150 largest in the U.S., in a ranking from personal-finance website WalletHub.

Last year, our mighty metro was ranked at No. 37.

The criteria used for the rankings broke down into two categories:

In “educational attainment,” STL was ranked No. 36 overall. This category looked at the percentage of residents, 25 years or older, who had earned high-school diplomas and college degrees.

But in the area of “quality of education and attainment gap,” our mighty metro clocked in at a lowly No. 120 out of 150.

That category took into account factors such as: quality of public schools and universities; share of students enrolled in universities; summer learning opportunities; and both the racial and gender education gaps, which compared the percentage difference between white and black bachelor-degree holders, or male and female degree holders.