STL spent last year getting larger, weight ranking shows

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
When it comes to packing it on around our middles, the STL metro area is right there in the middle.
Looking at the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, personal finance website WalletHub has ranked STL at No. 45 when it comes to being the most meaty metro.
And it seems we picked up a few pounds during the coronavirus cocooning: Last year we were ranked at a slimmer No. 53.
The rankings were based on three factors: obesity/overweight, health consequences, and food and fitness.
Our worst showing, No. 27, was in the category of percentage of population that is obese/overweight. (Note: No. 1, bad; No. 100, good).
We did perform better in the two other categories.
In food/fitness, we were No. 61 in a category that looked at fruit and vegetable consumption; access to healthy food; physical activity; parks and recreation centers; and number of health educators and workers.
And we were No. 68 in health consequences, which considered residents with high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.
Looking at nearby major metros, Memphis tipped the scale as the second-fattest in the nation, better only than McAllen, Texas.
Other neighbors finishing fatter than us were Nashville (20), Louisville (24), Indianapolis (34) and Kansas City (44).
Cincinnati was only slightly more svelte, coming in at No. 46, while Chicago was the slimmest neighbor, clocking in at No. 84.
The slimmest U.S. metro was Honolulu.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.