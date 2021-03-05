STL spent last year getting larger, weight ranking shows

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to packing it on around our middles, the STL metro area is right there in the middle.

Looking at the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, personal finance website WalletHub has ranked STL at No. 45 when it comes to being the most meaty metro.

And it seems we picked up a few pounds during the coronavirus cocooning: Last year we were ranked at a slimmer No. 53.

The rankings were based on three factors: obesity/overweight, health consequences, and food and fitness.

Our worst showing, No. 27, was in the category of percentage of population that is obese/overweight. (Note: No. 1, bad; No. 100, good).

We did perform better in the two other categories.

In food/fitness, we were No. 61 in a category that looked at fruit and vegetable consumption; access to healthy food; physical activity; parks and recreation centers; and number of health educators and workers.

And we were No. 68 in health consequences, which considered residents with high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.