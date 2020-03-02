STL-Style plans 10-year anniversary street party

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

All good sons and daughters of St. Louis should mark March 28 on their to-do lists — and plan to head south, as in South Side.

STL-Style, purveyors of graphic designs and apparel that promotes our fair burg, will celebrate 10 years of doing business at the corner of Cherokee Street and Compton Avenue.

And they will do it in a most St. Louis style: a street party.

Festivities are noon to 5 p.m. in front of the store at 3159 Cherokee Street. Appearances by Out Hrr Events, Brothers Lazaroff, Maxi Glamour and others are planned.

In typically understated fashion, Jeff and Randy Vines, twin brothers who started the company online in 2001, are billing the event as "a block party for all ages and a must-do event for any self-respecting St. Louisan."

