Salaries for high-tech workers in STL are in the middle among the largest metropolitan areas in the U.S.
But they're on the high end for metros in the Midwest.
According to business.org, the St. Louis metropolitan area has an average technology-industry salary of $85,606 — good for No. 41 out of the largest 100.
That average pay, however, is higher than any of our major-city neighbors, who finished thusly:
Kansas City (47); Cincinnati (50); Nashville (53); Chicago 55); Indianapolis (60); Memphis (74); and Louisville (77).
Business.org looked at numerous positions in computer and mathematical science industries, pulling data from a 2018 U.S. Department of Labor report.
The range of work included scientists, researchers, programmers, analysts, developers, statisticians, administrators, architects and support workers.
While looking at our mighty metro, the listers noted that the current average salary is down less than 1 percent from 2017, but still is 70 percent higher than the overall metro-area salary of $50,250.