STL Visionary Award winners named for 2022

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
It's that time of the season once again, to announce the St. Louis Visionary Awards.
Through the awards program that began in 2015, the honors go to "celebrate the numerous contributions and achievements of women who work in or support the arts in St. Louis," the following women are being honored in 2022:
Hassie Davis, teaching artist; Andrea Hughes, community impact; Dianne Isbell, working artist; Mee Jey, emerging artist; Emily Rauh Pulitzer, lifetime achievement; and Pam Trapp, major contributor to the arts.
The awards program began in 2015. A ceremony honoring this year's winners will be at 6 p.m. April 25 at the Sun Theater, 3625 Grandel Square, in St. Louis. The event will be hosted by Cheree Berry and Dr. Eva Frazer.
For information, call 314-289-4108 or go to info@vizawards.org.
