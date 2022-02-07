 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STL Visionary Award winners named for 2022

  • 0
The 2022 St. Louis Visionary Award winners

The 2022 St. Louis Visionary Award winners, from left: Pam Trapp, Andrea Hughes, Emily Rauh Pulizter, Hassie Davis, Dianne Isbell, Mee Jey. (Photo by Diane Anderson)

 Diane Anderson

It's that time of the season once again, to announce the St. Louis Visionary Awards.

Through the awards program that began in 2015, the honors go to "celebrate the numerous contributions and achievements of women who work in or support the arts in St. Louis," the following women are being honored in 2022:

Hassie Davis, teaching artist; Andrea Hughes, community impact; Dianne Isbell, working artist; Mee Jey, emerging artist; Emily Rauh Pulitzer, lifetime achievement; and Pam Trapp, major contributor to the arts. 

The awards program began in 2015. A ceremony honoring this year's winners will be at 6 p.m. April 25 at the Sun Theater, 3625 Grandel Square, in St. Louis. The event will be hosted by Cheree Berry and Dr. Eva Frazer.

For information, call 314-289-4108 or go to info@vizawards.org.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News