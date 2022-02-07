STL Visionary Award winners named for 2022

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It's that time of the season once again, to announce the St. Louis Visionary Awards.

Through the awards program that began in 2015, the honors go to "celebrate the numerous contributions and achievements of women who work in or support the arts in St. Louis," the following women are being honored in 2022:

Hassie Davis, teaching artist; Andrea Hughes, community impact; Dianne Isbell, working artist; Mee Jey, emerging artist; Emily Rauh Pulitzer, lifetime achievement; and Pam Trapp, major contributor to the arts.

The awards program began in 2015. A ceremony honoring this year's winners will be at 6 p.m. April 25 at the Sun Theater, 3625 Grandel Square, in St. Louis. The event will be hosted by Cheree Berry and Dr. Eva Frazer.

For information, call 314-289-4108 or go to info@vizawards.org.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.