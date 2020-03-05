STL weighs in with middle-of-pack rank for fattest metros

We're not fat in STL; we're stocky.
In a look at the largest (literally) 100 metros in the U.S., the St. Louis metropolitan area weighed in at No. 53.
The rankings from personal finance website WalletHub was based on three factors: obesity/overweight, health consequences, and food and fitness.
Our strongest showing, No. 33, was in the percentage of people in STL who are classified as obese or overweight.
We were No. 64 in health consequences, which considered residents with high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.
In food/fitness, we were a lowly No. 82. That category considered fruit and vegetable consumption, access to healthy food, physical activity, parks and recreation centers, and number of health educators and workers.
Looking at nearby major metros, Memphis pegged the scale as the third-fattest metro in the nation. Other neighbors finished thus: Nashville (8), Louisville (18), Kansas City (37), Indianapolis (40), Cincinnati (65) and Chicago (78).