STL woman appearing on Fox game-show debut

Breenae Washington, an engineer from St. Louis, will be one of the contestants on a new game show, "Domino Masters," which makes it debut at 8 p.m. Wednesday on KTVI (Channel 2).

In the show, three-person teams compete to build, and then topple, combinations of domino tiles. The ones judged to be the best, obviously, capture the prize money.

Breenae Washington

Breenae Washington (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/FOX)

In a promotional video, Washington threw down some heat by claiming, "I'm a fierce competitor; I hate to lose."

The host is Eric Stonestreet, a Kansas City native best known for his role as Cameron in the ABC show "Modern Family."

