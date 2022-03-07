STL woman appearing on Fox game-show debut

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Breenae Washington, an engineer from St. Louis, will be one of the contestants on a new game show, "Domino Masters," which makes it debut at 8 p.m. Wednesday on KTVI (Channel 2).
In the show, three-person teams compete to build, and then topple, combinations of domino tiles. The ones judged to be the best, obviously, capture the prize money.
In a promotional video, Washington threw down some heat by claiming, "I'm a fierce competitor; I hate to lose."
The host is Eric Stonestreet, a Kansas City native best known for his role as Cameron in the ABC show "Modern Family."
