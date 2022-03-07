STL woman appearing on Fox game-show debut

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Breenae Washington, an engineer from St. Louis, will be one of the contestants on a new game show, "Domino Masters," which makes it debut at 8 p.m. Wednesday on KTVI (Channel 2).

In the show, three-person teams compete to build, and then topple, combinations of domino tiles. The ones judged to be the best, obviously, capture the prize money.

In a promotional video, Washington threw down some heat by claiming, "I'm a fierce competitor; I hate to lose."

The host is Eric Stonestreet, a Kansas City native best known for his role as Cameron in the ABC show "Modern Family."

