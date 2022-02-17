STL women who played pro baseball will get their at-bat

If sexism and a couple of major wars couldn't stop them, don't think for a minute that the Covid-19 virus could shut them out.

Almost two years after being benched by 2020's pandemic shutdowns, the four STL women who played professional baseball in the 1940s-50s will be the focus of a program at the Warrenton Public Library.

At 6 p.m. March 8, the library will host STL baseball historian Ed Wheatley as he discusses the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The league operated for 12 seasons, 1943 to 1954, and was immortalized by the 1992 movie, "A League Of Their Own."

One player in the league was Barbara Hoffmann, 91, of Belleville, who played two years, 1951-52, for the South Bend (Indiana) Blue Sox.

"It was a whole lot of fun. We got to play a game we enjoyed, and we got paid for it," Hoffmann said in 2020.

After graduating from Belleville Township High, she played on local adult softball and basketball teams. One of her basketball teammates was a catcher for the Blue Sox and told her team about Hoffmann.

Hoffmann stayed in Indiana after her playing days ended, but moved back to Belleville in 2001.

Wheatley's talk also will highlight the three other STL women who played in the league:

Erma Bergmann of St. Louis, who played six seasons for four different teams and is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. She died in 2015.

Rita "Slats" Meyer, a Florissant native, who played four years for the Peoria Red Wings in the 1940s. She died in 1995.

Audrey "Kiss" Kissel was born in St. Louis and died in 2017. She played one year, 1944, for the Minneapolis Millerettes.

Wheatley said he was pleased this program didn't get lost to the virus.

"I had 72 events cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid, so I'm glad this one is going to happen," said Wheatley, best known as the president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society and tireless tub-thumper for STL's old American League franchise.

The library is at 912 South Highway 47 in Warrenton. To reserve a seat, call 636-456-3321 or send an email to scenicregional.org.

Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254 @stlsherpa on Twitter jholleman@post-dispatch.com