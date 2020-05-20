STL writers team with Michelle Beisner-Buck on TV script

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STL screenwriters Debbie Baldwin and Kim Cella have joined pens with a national sportscaster boasting local ties to author a new pilot series.

And that sportscaster is none other than Michelle Beisner-Buck, a veteran sports reporter and show host, and the wife of sportscaster Joe Buck.

The three women got together and crafted a script for "Playing The Field," which tells about the challenges of being a woman assigned to cover male sports.

The trio pitched the show to the likes of NBC, ABC, Fox, Netflix and Hulu.

"We had meetings set with several networks — and then boom, the coronavirus hit and everything was put on hold," Cella said, then joked, "So our script is now on desks, or in trash cans, everywhere."

Baldwin said that as shutdown restrictions ease, the three women hope to reignite meetings with studios to get the ball re-rolling.

The story, officially fiction, is inspired by the career of Beisner, who worked for the NFL Network before joining ESPN as a features reporter and host of "Monday Night Countdown."