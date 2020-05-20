STL writers team with Michelle Beisner-Buck on TV script

STL screenwriters Debbie Baldwin and Kim Cella have joined pens with a national sportscaster boasting local ties to author a new pilot series.
And that sportscaster is none other than Michelle Beisner-Buck, a veteran sports reporter and show host, and the wife of sportscaster Joe Buck.
The three women got together and crafted a script for "Playing The Field," which tells about the challenges of being a woman assigned to cover male sports.
The trio pitched the show to the likes of NBC, ABC, Fox, Netflix and Hulu.
"We had meetings set with several networks — and then boom, the coronavirus hit and everything was put on hold," Cella said, then joked, "So our script is now on desks, or in trash cans, everywhere."
Baldwin said that as shutdown restrictions ease, the three women hope to reignite meetings with studios to get the ball re-rolling.
The story, officially fiction, is inspired by the career of Beisner, who worked for the NFL Network before joining ESPN as a features reporter and host of "Monday Night Countdown."
Baldwin and Cella already have some success in the screenwriting game. In 2016, their show "Almost There" had a one-season run on DirecTV's Audience Network.
Cella is a psychotherapist and an academic adviser at Washington University. Baldwin is a law school graduate and a former writer at Ladue News.
And while they wait for Hollywood to unshelter, Baldwin is tracking the progress of her first novel, "False Front," which was released April 26 by Gatekeeper Press.
"Honestly, I read a lot before bed and I was examining the genre I like reading, which is romantic suspense, and I couldn't find anything (new) that I wanted to read.
"So," Baldwin said, "I decided to write something that I'd want to read."
