STL's Andy Cohen offers (partial) apology for New Year's Eve rant

"Um, I was a bit overserved last night."
When that's your first Twitter post of the new year, just imagine what fun you had at the end of the old year.
For hometown star Andy Cohen, who was co-hosting the CNN New Year's Eve special with pal and anchor Anderson Cooper, the festivities included liquor shots — and a quite spirited rant directed at outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, eternal show host Ryan Seacrest and rock band Journey — not that any (or all) of the three didn't deserve it.
🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022
Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live" and an executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise, is a 1986 graduate of Clayton High.
At one point in the show, Cohen ran right through any attempts by colleague Cooper to curb his calendar-capping carping.
He called out DeBlasio most pointedly, saying that "after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York ... the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been."
Andy Cohen just dragged Bill DeBlasio up and down 7th Avenue #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/5m1DEVvZwx— Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 1, 2022
Possibly fueled by tequila shots taken in honor of the death of TV legend Betty White, Cohen did not limit himself to politically-based bombast.
As to Journey, who was the musical guest for Seacrest's party night show on ABC, which was located nearby in Times Square, Cohen pointed out that the band's original singer, Steve Perry, was no longer a member.
"We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey!” Cohen declared.
Cohen also referred to Seacrest's crowd as a "group of losers."
On Monday, Cohen said the only regret he has from New Year's Eve was his slamming of Seacrest.
"I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it," Cohen said.
But hey — no harm, no foul.
Possibly in the interest of making these types of shows remotely entertaining, Buzzfeed is reporting that CNN intends to have Cohen return for next year's Dec. 31 broadcast.