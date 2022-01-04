STL's Andy Cohen offers (partial) apology for New Year's Eve rant

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"Um, I was a bit overserved last night."

When that's your first Twitter post of the new year, just imagine what fun you had at the end of the old year.

For hometown star Andy Cohen, who was co-hosting the CNN New Year's Eve special with pal and anchor Anderson Cooper, the festivities included liquor shots — and a quite spirited rant directed at outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, eternal show host Ryan Seacrest and rock band Journey — not that any (or all) of the three didn't deserve it.

Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live" and an executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise, is a 1986 graduate of Clayton High.

At one point in the show, Cohen ran right through any attempts by colleague Cooper to curb his calendar-capping carping.

He called out DeBlasio most pointedly, saying that "after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York ... the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been."

Possibly fueled by tequila shots taken in honor of the death of TV legend Betty White, Cohen did not limit himself to politically-based bombast.