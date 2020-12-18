 Skip to main content
STL's Busch, Taylor families among nation's richest
Busch family mansion at Grant's Farm

The Busch family mansion at Grant's Farm is currently only open for special events such as this 2012 event for the nonprofit group Center for Women in Transition. Soon tours will offer a close up view of the exterior for $25. Photo by Tom Borgman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

 post-dispatch file photo

Keeping it all in the family has served two STL households well.

The Busch brewing brood and the Taylor car-rental clan both made the Forbes list of "America's Richest Families."

On the publication's 2020 list, the Busch bunch, with an estimated 30 members, has a total wealth of $17.6 billion. That is good for No. 16 on the 50-family list.

The 11-member Taylor contigent and its Enterprise Holding enterprises have a worth of $7.8 billion, which puts them at No. 48 on the roll.

The richest family in our bi-state area is none other than that of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose 13-member family has an estimated worth of $32.5 billion and came it at No. 9 on the list. Their fortune includes Hyatt hotels.

