STL's Busch, Taylor families among nation's richest

Keeping it all in the family has served two STL households well.

The Busch brewing brood and the Taylor car-rental clan both made the Forbes list of "America's Richest Families."

On the publication's 2020 list, the Busch bunch, with an estimated 30 members, has a total wealth of $17.6 billion. That is good for No. 16 on the 50-family list.

The 11-member Taylor contigent and its Enterprise Holding enterprises have a worth of $7.8 billion, which puts them at No. 48 on the roll.

The richest family in our bi-state area is none other than that of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose 13-member family has an estimated worth of $32.5 billion and came it at No. 9 on the list. Their fortune includes Hyatt hotels.

